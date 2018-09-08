InventHelp Inventors Develop OYSTER MUSHROOM (NPL-209)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Three inventors, from Miami Garden, Fla., wanted to create a delicious and healthy mushroom and packaging option for consumers to enjoy, so they invented the OYSTER MUSHROOM.

The OYSTER MUSHROOM offers an alternative to traditional mushrooms and packaging and has a 100% natural production process. In doing so, it could enhance flavor and taste. It also could offer added health benefits. The invention features a unique design that is easy to prepare and ready to eat so it is ideal for manufacturers of food preparations. Additionally, the OYSTER MUSHROOM is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design could provide a nutritious new mushroom option for meals and snacks."

The original design was submitted to the Naples office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NPL-209, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

