InventHelp Inventors Develop Plumbing Tool for Use on PVC Valves (KXX-285)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I've been a farmer for 65 years and needed a better way to access the underground water valves for my cattle troughs," said one of two inventors, from Gate City, Va., "so we invented the EASY TURN VALVE EXTENDER. Our design eliminates the need to bend, reach or strain to open and close the valves."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved method of operating PVC ball valves. In doing so, it enables the user to quickly open and close a valve. As a result, it increases efficiency and it ensures that valves located near floor or ground level can be easily accessed. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for plumbing contractors, farms and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KXX-285, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

