InventHelp Inventors Develop Portable Fan Accessory for Strollers & Car Seats (NPL-347)

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We travel a lot and needed a way to keep our infant cool and comfortable in the stroller or car seat," said one of two inventors, from Cape Coral, Fla., "so we invented the FANTASTIC. Our design could make an outing in hot weather more enjoyable."

The invention provides a convenient fan accessory for a baby stroller, car seat, mobility scooter or boat. In doing so, it ensures that the user remains cool. As a result, it enhances comfort. The invention features a portable design with a long-lasting and rechargeable battery that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for parents with babies and young children, elderly individuals and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NPL-347, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

