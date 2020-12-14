InventHelp Inventors Develop Portable Heated Blanket to Enhance Warmth (DHM-586)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a way to stay warm during cold outdoor events like football games or during winter emergencies like if you're stranded in your car," said one of two inventors, from Greensboro, N.C., "so we invented JACKIE'S WARM UP. Our design provides a safe and convenient accessory to keep you warm."

The patent-pending invention provides a portable heated blanket option for outdoor use or when an electrical outlet is not available. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional heated blankets. As a result, it enhances comfort and warmth and it could provide added safety and peace of mind during an emergency or power outage. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for sports fans, outdoor enthusiasts, households, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DHM-586, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

