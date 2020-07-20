InventHelp Inventors Develop Portable Way to Warm Food (MTN-3462)

PITTSBURGH, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a better way to heat your lunch at a jobsite or while on-the-go," said one of three inventors, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so we invented the WORKMAN'S HAPPINESS."

The invention provides an effective way to warm food or drinks within a vehicle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to eat cold food while traveling or parked. It also could save time and effort by offering a more efficient alternative to stopping at a restaurant. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, workers, campers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design enables you to enjoy a warm meal without the cost and hassle of stopping at a restaurant."

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3462, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

