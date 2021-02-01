InventHelp Inventors Develop Positive/Spiritual Board Game for Preteens & Kids (ORD-2801)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a game to help youths build confidence and overcome challenges in life by replacing negative thoughts with positive ones," said one of two inventors, from St. Cloud, Fla., "so we invented IF THE BIBLE HAD A PHONE WHO WOULD TWEET THIS. Our design offers an alternative to traditional games because it teaches coping and problem-solving skills through fun and engaging play."

The invention provides a spiritual/Biblically-themed board game for children and preteens. In doing so, it offers positive reinforcement and character building experiences. As a result, it could enhance educational and spiritual value and it could help to build self-esteem, hope and leadership skills. The invention features an engaging design that is fun and easy to play so it is ideal for schools, churches, behavioral health centers, youth camps and mental health facilities. Additionally, a prototype is available.

