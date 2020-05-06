InventHelp Inventors Develop Protective Car Seat for Children (TPA-2903)

PITTSBURGH, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Tampa, Fla., wanted to create a safe way to protect a child against impact during a car accident, so they invented the BABY SAFE CAR SEAT.

The invention provides an effective way to protect a young child in a car seat in the event of an accident. In doing so, it could help to prevent injuries. As a result, it increases safety and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a protective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with children ages 5 and younger. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design provides a protective barrier and could help to prevent a child's car seat from moving during an accident."

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TPA-2903, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

