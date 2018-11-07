InventHelp Inventors Develop Protective Cell Phone Case (LCC-3956)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from York, Pa., have developed the LIFE LINE CASE, a specially designed smartphone case with added features. These features will offer added protection for the cell phone. A prototype is available.

"It's all too common to hear of people dropping or misplacing their cell phones. This can be costly due to cracked screens or replacement purchases. Our invention will make sure a cell phone is always attached to the user without risk of dropping or misplacing it," said the inventors. The LIFE LINE CASE ensures a mobile phone remained securely in place. This will protect a phone from damage due to accidental drops. It will also prevent cell phones from becoming lost or stolen. This case will ensure a cell phone is always readily available. It offers a simple and unique design that is easy to attach and use. It is producible in various colors and designs.

The original design was submitted to the Lancaster office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LCC-3956, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

