InventHelp Inventors Develop Protective Cover for AC Condenser Units (LVT-210)

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an improved protective cover for unitary air conditioning system condenser units, reversible heat pumps and evaporative coolers," said one of two inventors, from N. Las Vegas, Nev., "so we invented the RADIANT AIR CONDITION REFLECTOR. Our design can be adapted for use on most common makes and models."

The invention provides an effective way to shield unitary air conditioning system condenser units, reversible heat pumps and evaporative coolers from the sun. It also prevents clogs caused by leaves, dirt and other debris. As a result, it could increase efficiency. The invention features an attractive and durable design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

