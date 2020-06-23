InventHelp Inventors Develop Protective Cover for Vehicles (AUP-1163)

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Our cars have suffered a lot of hail damage in the past and we thought there could be a better way to protect them," said one of two inventors, from San Antonio, Texas, "so we invented the HAIL-NO."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect a vehicle from hailstorms and other inclement weather. In doing so, it helps to prevent dents, scratches and other weather-related damage. As a result, it ensures that a car remains clean, dry and protected and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design offers a quick and easy way to protect a parked car during a storm."

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1163, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

