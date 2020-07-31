InventHelp Inventors Develop Protective Cover for Vehicles, Boats and RV's (LAX-1163)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Van Nuys, Calif., wanted to create a quick and easy way to cover a parked vehicle and protect it against inclement weather, so they invented the IDEAL EASY CAR, BOAT AND RV COVER.

The invention provides an effective way to cover and protect a parked vehicle, SUV, truck, bus, boat or RV. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional foldout covers. As a result, it could help to prevent weather-related damaged and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a convenient, protective and portable design that is easy to apply and remove so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "Our design eliminates the need to struggle when covering a vehicle or a boat."

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

