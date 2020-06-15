InventHelp Inventors Develop Protective Outdoor Dome/Tent (KXX-225)

PITTSBURGH, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from Allardt, Tenn., have developed the patent pending BUG FREE DOME, a dome-shaped accessory that provides outdoor enthusiasts with a portable, insect-free enclosure while inside a pool or other body of water.

"We thought about taking a vacation to the lake, but then we wouldn't want to go into the lake for fear of being eaten alive by insects. We thought how nice it would be to have a screen on the water to keep bugs away," said the inventors. The BUG FREE DOME protects outdoor enthusiasts from exposure to insects and other outdoor elements. It may help prevent annoying and painful insect bites. Ultimately, it creates an insect-free environment, and optional sun shade for those looking to avoid UV exposure, contributing to a more enjoyable outdoor experience. This easy-to-assemble and use accessory is producible in various sizes to accommodate one or more people. It is also available with various screen-printed designs, pictures, and logos.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KXX-225, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

