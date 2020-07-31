InventHelp Inventors Develop Remote Control Decoys for Duck Hunters (LVT-265)

PITTSBURGH, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- It's probably safe to say that duck hunters are always happy to see a flock of ducks arrive for a swim in the hunting spot in response to strategically placed decoys. However, two inventors from Las Vegas, Nev., found an easier way to attract them than using conventional duck decoys.

They developed SMART DUCKS to enable duck hunters to arrange and control decoys remotely to simulate natural duck movements and sounds. As such, it eliminates the need to use a boat or get into the water and reduces the chances of frightening the birds away. Versatile, reliable and easy to use, this novel accessory enhances hunters' chances of a successful kill. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventors' personal experience inspired the idea. "We wanted to figure out how to set up duck decoys without having to enter the water," one of them said.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LVT-265, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

