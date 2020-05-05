InventHelp Inventors Develop Remote Holder with Leash (BMA-5495)

PITTSBURGH, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- What is worse than finally getting comfortable in bed after a long day, kids are finally sleeping, and it's finally TV time but where is the remote? No more twisting and turning covers, blaming others, and stressing out thanks to the efforts of two inventors from Lunenburg, Mass. Now your remote is safe and always only 1 click away!

They developed the patent pending REMOTE TOW so finally your TV remote (or cell phone) is within easy reach while relaxing in bed or your favorite chair. No more lost remotes (or phones) under your bed covers and pillow, those nearly impossible to reach spots in your sofas, no more saying "you get up and look for it, you had it last". What's more, it is easy to mount on a wall or secure to a bed or night stand.

IT all started when one of the inventors asked the other one, one morning on the way to work..."Dude I hate losing the remote in bed. It always happens when I am finally comfortable in bed after a long day and at last it's TV time. Ten minutes later, after turning the bed inside out and blaming the spouse, it was under the pillow the entire time."

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-BMA-5495, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

