InventHelp Inventors Develop Reusable Container for Large Beverages (CCT-4259)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "We see people at the gym all the time with gallon-sized jugs filled with water or energy/protein drinks," said one of two inventors from Beavercreek, Ohio. "Such jugs are not safe to refill and reuse, so I came up with one made with safe plastic compounds that will not break down or harbor bacteria."

They developed the JAZZY GYM JUGS to offer a convenient way to keep water or other beverages readily accessible for consumption. The accessory helps the user to stay hydrated, especially during intense workouts. The container is made with safe materials that will not break down or harbor bacteria. The jug is easy to refill and easy to drink from. It features a customizable design to appeal to all users. Furthermore, the invention eliminates the need to refill and reuse traditional one-gallon plastic jugs.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CCT-4259, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

