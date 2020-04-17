InventHelp Inventors Develop Reusable Straw Kit (TRO-224)

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from Oro-Merdonte, Toronto, Canada, have developed the ECO STRAW, a kit that offers reusable drinking straws. It reduces the number of disposable straws thrown away, which ultimately benefits the environment. A prototype model is available upon request.

"We are aware of the current trend to do away with plastic straws and contribute to the overall health of the environment. We're also very much involved in recycling, packaging, etc., to contribute what we can," said the inventors.

The ECO STRAW allows users to have easy access to a drinking straw. It offers an eco-friendly alternative to plastic straws and reduces the number of disposable straws thrown away. It also offers an adjustable length to accommodate a wide range of beverage containers.

The straw kit is lightweight and compact in design for easy portability and storage. The straw itself is dishwasher-safe, reusable, and includes an extendable brush for easy cleaning. Finally, this kit can be produced in various colors, styles, shapes, sizes, and designs.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TRO-224, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

