InventHelp Inventors Develop Safe and Convenient Training Tool for Pets (DNV-108)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and simple obedience training tool to prevent my dog from misbehaving," said one of two inventors, from Broomfield, Colo., "so we invented the P A L."

The patent-pending invention provides a training tool to distract and divert a pet's attention from unwanted behavior. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional training accessories and chemicals. As a result, it increases convenience, safety and control. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design ensures that the training aid is easily accessible for use when needed."

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DNV-108, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

