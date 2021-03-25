InventHelp Inventors Develop Safer Way to Hold and Wash a Baby (RSD-157)

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Babies are slippery in the bath and we wanted to create a way for parents to safely hold and wash their child without gripping too tight and to help prevent the baby from slipping from your hands," said one of two inventors, from Fontana, Calif., "so we invented the HELPING HANDS WASH GLOVE. Our design could make bath time less stressful and more enjoyable for parents and babies."

The invention provides an effective way for a parent to hold onto a baby safely during the bathing process. In doing so, it enables the parent to easily grasp, support and wash a wet, soapy and slippery child. As a result, it enhances safety and it helps to prevent slips. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with babies and caregivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RSD-157, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

