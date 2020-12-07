InventHelp Inventors Develop Safety Accessory for Coffee Tables & End Tables (AAT-4502)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We came up with this idea after my son got hurt on the coffee table," said one of two inventors, from Atlanta, Ga. "We wanted to create a safety accessory to protect babies, children and adults from bumping into and hurting themselves on sharp table corners, so we invented the FLEXIFERM. Our design prevents bumps, bruises and other injuries caused by sharp corners and edges."

The invention prevents injuries associated with the sharp corners and edges of coffee tables and end tables. In doing so, it enhances safety. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for parents with babies and children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

