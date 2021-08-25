InventHelp Inventors Develop Safety Monitoring Device for Children (RSD-160)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a device to protect and monitor a child and alleviate worries for parents," said one of two inventors, from San Bernardino, Calif., "so we invented the BABY BAND. Our design enables you to care for, communicate with or simply keep track of your child 24/7."

The invention provides an effective health monitoring and GPS location reporting accessory for children. In doing so, it eliminates the need for a companion smartphone. As a result, it enhances safety and communication and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a versatile design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals age 5 and up. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RSD-160, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

