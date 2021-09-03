InventHelp Inventors Develop Safety Seat (CCT-4534)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We have seen numerous news stories regarding children being left in motor vehicles and the horrific outcomes," said inventors from McDaniels, Ky. "This inspired us to create a better safety seat that would notify parents of the presence of children who can't speak for themselves."

They developed MY VOICE SAFE SEAT to provide peace of mind for concerned parents as it warns them when a child is accidently left inside a car. This invention features automatic operation to attract immediate attention so the child is removed in a timely manner. This may prevent discomfort, hyperthermia/hypothermia and possible death of a child to offer protection for parents.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CCT-4534, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

