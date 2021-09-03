InventHelp Inventors Develop Safety Stop Light (CBA-3973)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "While merging with traffic on an on ramp I could not discern whether the approaching vehicle was braking to allow me to access the ramp," said one of the inventors from Olanta, S.C. "This inspired me to develop a front light to visually communicate if a driver was stopping for enhanced safety."

They developed the patent pending SAFETY BRAKE to improve frontal signaling capabilities for motorists that could offer enhanced safety as well as providing peace of mind for safety-conscious motorists. The use of this product may result in collisions being avoided as drivers could quickly recognize and react to various situations. Additionally, its use may prevent vehicular damage associated with collusions while reducing the incidence of injuries and possible fatalities.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CBA-3973, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

