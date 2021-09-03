InventHelp Inventors Develop Safety System for Emergency Situations (CBA-3978)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a device that enables an individual in a remote location to quickly call and get help in the event of an emergency," said one of two inventors, from Columbia, S.C., "so we invented the LIFE STAR SYSTEM. Our design provides added protection and peace of mind for users."

The invention provides an effective way for a lost or injured person to call for help in a remote or difficult location. In doing so, it ensures that an emergency assistant is available if needed. It also could help to reduce response times and it enhances safety. The invention features a comfortable and convenient design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, hunters, joggers, hikers, bicyclists, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

