InventHelp Inventors Develop Sanitary & Decorative Accessory for Bathtubs (RHO-1238)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to provide added protection when bathing in a bathtub," said one of two inventors, from Richmond, Va., "so we invented the BATHTUB LINER FOR DIFFERENT OCCASIONS. Our design prevents the user from contacting germs, bacteria, scum and chemicals from cleaning agents while soaking in the tub."

The patent-pending invention offers a sanitary way to soak in any bathtub. In doing so, it provides a protective barrier between the user and the tub surface. As a result, it provides added comfort and peace of mind and it enhances the appearance of a bathtub. The invention features a decorative and disposable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households, college dorms, hotels, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-RHO-1238, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

