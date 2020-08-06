InventHelp Inventors Develop Sanitary Sink Barrier (MOA-260)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While preparing food and cleaning up afterwards we realized the need to isolate food being prepared," said inventors from Mobile, Alabama. "This inspired us to develop a separate device to wash meats and vegetables."

They developed the CROSS CONTAMINATION CONTROLLER which features a convenient, durable and effective design. This invention can save valuable time and energy while providing peace of mind with regard to eliminating cross contamination. Additionally, it may be employed within homes as well as commercial kitchens.

The original design was submitted to the Mobile sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-MOA-260, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

