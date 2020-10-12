InventHelp Inventors Develop Seat Cushion to Keep the Groin Cool and Comfortable (OCC-1525)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a way to keep you feeling refreshed and cool while sitting, especially for individuals with hemorrhoids or other health issues," said one of two inventors, from Adelanto, Calif., "so we invented the MKOLONEX. Our design could provide added relief from pain and discomfort."

The invention provides an effective way to keep the groin area cool and comfortable while sitting. In doing so, it eliminates the need to feel hot, itchy and agitated when seated for an extended period of time. As a result, it could help to reduce pain and other issues associated with hemorrhoids and colon problems and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households, vehicle owners, professional drivers, office workers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCC-1525, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

