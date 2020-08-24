InventHelp Inventors Develop Secure Tool Storage Container for Vehicle Trailers (ALL-2101)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a landscaper and I had equipment stolen from my truck," said one of two inventors, from Stockbridge, Ga. "We thought there should be a way to prevent this from happening again, so we invented the SHANCOTT RACK."

The invention provides an effective way to store and transport tools and equipment in a vehicle trailer. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional storage methods. As a result, it helps to prevent the theft of tools and equipment and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a secure and durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for landscapers, contractors, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design ensures that tools, equipment and other supplies are safe and protected."

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2101, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

