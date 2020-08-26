InventHelp Inventors Develop Security Device for Delivered Packages (FRO-769)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "It is a common problem for packages to be taken from a porch after delivery," said one of two inventors, from Madera, Calif. "We wanted to create a way to secure and protect them, so we invented the STEALLESS BENCH."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to secure packages delivered by postal workers or delivery services. In doing so, it eliminates the need to leave packages exposed and unattended on a porch. As a result, it helps to prevent theft and weather-related damage and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a discreet and durable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design offers a safe and attractive means for preventing the theft of packages."

The original design was submitted to the Fresno sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FRO-769, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

