InventHelp Inventors Develop Simple Hat Holder for Vehicles (JMC-2241)

PITTSBURGH, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I like to place my hat on the dashboard while driving but thought there should be a simple way to keep it in place," said one of two inventors, from Sweeny, Texas, "so we invented the HAT & CAP HOLDER."

The invention provides an effective way to store a hat within a vehicle. In doing so, it prevents a hat from sliding or falling on the vehicle floor. As a result, it ensures that a hat remains safe and secure while traveling. The invention features a simple design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and individuals who wear hats. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design prevents hats from falling on the floor and getting dirty."

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-JMC-2241, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

