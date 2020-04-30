InventHelp Inventors Develop Sweatpants with New Waistband Design for Better Fit (HTM-8457)

PITTSBURGH, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While they may be the most comfortable and versatile wardrobe item, sweatpants often require constant retying of loosened drawstrings. Fortunately, two inventors from Midwest City, Okla., have come up with a more convenient way to keeping the pants secured at the waist.

They developed a prototype for R & D EZ SWEATS, patent-pending, to provide a better option than standard drawstrings to hold them up. As such, it prevents the frustration and embarrassment of sweatpants falling down, especially in public. Therefore, it saves the time and energy otherwise involved in retying loose drawstrings. It is also comfortable, practical and easy to use. In addition, the simple design of this convenient and effective garment minimizes production costs to keep it affordable.

The inventors' personal experience inspired the idea. "The drawstrings on my sweatpants kept coming loose, and I had to keep retying them to keep the pants from falling down from my waist," one of them said. "So I needed a way to wear a belt with sweatpants for a better fit."

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HTM-8457, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

