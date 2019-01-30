InventHelp Inventors Develop System to Protect the Tracks of Sliding-Glass Doors (KXX-180)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Sliding doors usually need maintenance due to dirt and debris getting into the tracks," said one of two inventors from Loudon, Tenn. "We came up with this idea in order to keep dirt and debris out of the tracks in the first place, which ensures that the doors open and close smoothly."

They developed the SLIDING DOOR TRACT PROTECTOR to protect the wheels of sliding-glass doors. The system keeps the track clean and free of dirt and debris. It resists wear and tear. The invention reduces the need for routine maintenance, which helps to save costs on regular repairs. In addition, the kit is designed for ease of installation and convenient use.

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KXX-180, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

