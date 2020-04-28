InventHelp Inventors Develop Texting Aid for Users with Long Fingernails (KXX-235)

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Texting errors are sometimes caused by the tips of long fingernails hitting the wrong keys on a cell phone or other electronic device. Thanks to the problem solving skills of two inventors from Knoxville, TN., however, those long nails need no longer get in the way.

They developed patent-pending NYLUS to enable females to text easily while wearing artificial or long, natural fingernails. As such, it eliminates texting errors by users with long nails. Thus, it saves the time and effort it takes to correct these errors. Other reasons for its appeal are its light weight, compact size, portability and the ease with which it can be applied and removed and its producible in a wide variety of colors and shapes. Comfortable and durable, this novel accessory is also cost effective to produce because of its simple design. In addition, users will appreciate how convenient, effective and affordably priced it is.

The inventors' personal experience inspired the idea. "Since I wear long artificial fingernails, I had trouble texting on my cell phone," one of them said. "This device will ensure that long fingernails will no longer interfere with touch screen technology."

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KXX-235, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

