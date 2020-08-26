InventHelp Inventors Develop Transport Attachment for Golf Carts or Utility Vehicles (HUN-436

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When deliveries are made to businesses with loading docks, the loads reach their destination quickly. However, when food, for instance, is delivered to college campuses or stadiums, for instance, transporting it can be a challenge. Fortunately, two inventors from Big Spring, Texas, have come up with a solution.

They developed a prototype for UTILITY LIFT to provide an easy way to transport such items that are often delivered by golf cart. As such, it saves considerable time and manual labor and reduces the chance of muscle strain and injuries. Thus, it improves safety and productivity. This versatile, versatile, sturdy and practical device is also easy to apply and use. Other appealing features include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price.

The inventors' catering experience inspired the idea. "When food or other items are delivered by golf cart, there is no easy way to move the load from the cart to its destination without manually pushing it in a wheelbarrow or four-wheeled push cart," one of them said. "This accessory makes that process much less labor intensive."

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HUN-436, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

