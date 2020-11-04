InventHelp Inventors Develop Ultimate Roller (LGI-2873)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While painting my sister's house, I realized the need for an improved means of completing various painting jobs," said one of the inventors from Central Islip, N.Y. "This inspired us to develop a versatile tool that could save time as well as energy."

They developed the F.K. ROLLER to offer a wider coverage of paint with fewer strokes. As such, this invention could increase the efficiency of painting and could save valuable time and energy. Additionally, it could reduce the need for reaching and overlap when painting.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LGI-2873, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

