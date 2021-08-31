InventHelp Inventors Develop Unique Accessory for Vegan Meals (IPL-814)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a unique way to improve the appearance and flavor of plant-based meals," said one of two inventors, from Anderson, Ind., "so we invented the patent pending FAUX BONES. Our design could enhance the vegan eating experience."

The invention enhances the presentation and taste of vegan and meat alternative meals. In doing so, it improves the visual expectation of meat-free dishes and it provides added flavor. As a result, it could encourage individuals to select a vegan meal. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for restaurants and households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-IPL-814, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

