InventHelp Inventors Develop Unique Bed to Enhance the User's Sleep Experience (KXX-246)

PITTSBURGH, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We know many people with sleep problems and wanted to create a better, more comfortable way to sleep," said one of two inventors, from Ooltewah, Tenn., "so we invented ROCKIT BEDS."

The patent pending invention provides an improved sleep experience for the user. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional beds. As a result, it could enhance comfort and relaxation. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with sleeping difficulties or disorders and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design helps you get into REM sleep faster and stay there longer."

The original design was submitted to the Knoxville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-KXX-246, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

