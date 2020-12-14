InventHelp Inventors Develop Unique Screen Protector for Cell Phones (DNV-126)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a cool way to protect your phone and enhance the look of it when not in use," said one of two inventors, from Aurora, Colo., "so we invented the SMOKE N MIRROR SCREEN PROTECTOR. Our design provides screen protection with added flare."

The invention provides a unique screen protection accessory for cell phones and other electronic devices. In doing so, it protects the screen against scratches and other damage. It also enhances style and the appearance of a cell phone. The invention features a novel and functional design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of cell phones and other electronic devices. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DNV-126, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

