InventHelp Inventors Develop Vehicle Load Strap (CBA-3678)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from Gaston, S.C., have developed the ORIGINAL MAG-TITE SYSTEM, a variety of hooks adaptable to effortlessly secure any type of load. This design provides convenience and security for many safety hook applications.

"We've been hauling loads of cargo for over 20 years now, and having your strap hook fall loose before getting to the other side of the trailer or fall off the trailer while en route cannot only be aggravating but expensive! When straps get lost or cause damage to your/others' vehicles, you lose profit! Also, having the ORIGINAL MAG-TITE SYSTEM on your safety chains to your vehicle lessens the chances of losing your entire trailer/load or being ticketed by DOT," said the inventors.

In turn, this prevents safety hazards on highways and may save lives. In addition, it reduces stress and worry, and offers peace of mind. This is a practical and user-friendly design that has a range of uses.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CBA-3678, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

