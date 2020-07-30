InventHelp Inventors Develop Versatile and Convenient Accessory for Smartphones (HUN-938)

PITTSBURGH, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors, from Houston, Texas, wanted to create a more versatile phone accessory for holding a phone, especially for people that are always on the move, traveling, working and vlogging, so they invented the CHAM CASE.

The invention provides an interchangeable grip to extend the use of smartphone cases. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional phone cases and accessories. As a result, it could help to prevent a dropped and damaged phone and it increases mobility and comfort. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of smartphones. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our idea enables you to change your phone case accessories without the hassles and limitations of permanency that current grips provide."

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HUN-938, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

