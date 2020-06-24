InventHelp Inventors Develop Walk-In Body Sunscreen Sprayer (HLW-2251)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While the benefits of sunscreen are well known, covering all exposed skin can be a challenge. Thanks to the creative thinking of two inventors from Cooper City, Fla., there is now a hands-free way to apply sunscreen to the entire body unassisted.

They developed the patent pending SUNBLOCK LOTION SPRAY BOOTH to save the time and effort and expense for continuous applications of sunblock. As such, it provides an easier option than straining to rub sun protection on the back and relieves parents of the need to keep applying sun screen to children. At the same time, it eliminates the need to buy, pack and carry sunblock. Thus, it is not only convenient and effective in reducing the chances of sunburn but is affordably priced as well.

The inventors' personal observation inspired the idea. "We realized that spending time at the beach or on a cruise requires repeated applications of sunblock," one of them said, "and wanted a more convenient option for skin protection, especially for parents of small children."

