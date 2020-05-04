InventHelp Inventors Develops Scent Dispenser (CCT-4392)

PITTSBURGH, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We have noticed odors throughout our homes due to pets," said inventors from Cincinnati, Ohio and Southgate, Kentucky. "This inspired us to develop a means to freshen separate rooms with various fragrances."

They developed E-Z SCENT to fill rooms with a pleasing aroma while masking various odors. This design could discreetly dispense pleasant fragrances. The invention would easily mount to registers without requiring tools. Additionally, its safe design would not require electricity or flames.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CCT-4392, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

