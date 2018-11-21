InventHelp Inventor's Invention Provides Electronic Access to Food and Beverage Ingredients (CPC-343)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Because of the many health problems resulting from food allergies, package label ingredient lists are more important than ever. Thanks to the creative thinking of an inventor from Northford, Conn., however, that information can now be accessed much more quickly and easily.

He developed SCAN SAFE – SCANNER FOR FOOD PRODUCT CONTENTS to inform consumers of the presence of ingredients that may cause allergic reactions. With this innovation, there is no longer a need for users to read and understand the entire ingredient listing on the package. Since it facilitates personal safety and overall good health, it naturally affords peace of mind, especially for parents of children with food allergies. Thus, the instant access to this data it provides, it saves considerable time and effort. Other reasons for its appeal are convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price. In addition, it is lightweight, compact, portable and easy to use.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I have a child with dietary restrictions," he said. "This idea came to me while working on an invention convention school project with my daughter and realized many people with similar food allergies could benefit from such a device."

The original design was submitted to the Connecticut office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CPC-343, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

