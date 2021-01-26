InventHelp Inventors Present an Improved Memorial for Deceased Loved Ones (CLM-479)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We were talking about digital transformation and how much technology has changed, and the idea formed that families would want to keep memories available when visiting their loved ones final resting place," said two inventors from Marion, Ohio. "So, we created the MEMORY IN PLAY."

This invention fulfills emotional needs of remembering those who have passed. It provides loved ones with a means to keep the memory of the deceased alive. This device could provide information to future generations. It may be of particular appeal due to the current interest in genealogy. This new memorial could give loved ones and friends a means to feel close to the deceased and provide them peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CLM-479, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

