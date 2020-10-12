InventHelp Inventors Present Hospital Bed Accessory (ALL-2108)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Having spent time in the hospital, we found it difficult to keep track and store all the items we needed to have on hand. We wanted to create something to help patients keep their items in reach and neatly stored," said two inventors from Marietta, Ga. "So, we invented the HOSPITAL BED ACCESSORIES HOLDER."

The invention fulfills the need for an accessory for conveniently holding items near a hospital bed. It could prevent items from becoming misplaced within the bed linens or possibly falling to the floor where they could not be reached without assistance. The invention features a disposable, versatile and practical design. It would be easy to access and use. Additionally, it can be used on either side of a hospital bed. The inventors feel this product will make a hospital stay more pleasant for the patient.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ALL-2108, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

