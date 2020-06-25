InventHelp Presents a Bag Security Device (MTN-3456)

PITTSBURGH, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Yorktown, N.Y., wanted to fulfill the need for a way to prevent theft of purses/bags from shopping carts or strollers.

The BAG LOCK is convenient, easy to use and effective. It makes it more difficult for a thief to simply pick up a purse and walk away. It is lightweight and can be stored in a bag or purse until needed. A prototype is available.

"I worry about my wife's bag while shopping, so I wanted to create something that would ease one's mind about potential theft," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-MTN-3456. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

