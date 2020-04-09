InventHelp Presents a Beautiful, Decorative and Snuggable Way to Use a Hot Therapeutic Water Bottle (TPA-2863)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "While traveling in a mountainous region of South America the idea came about after several long cold nights with no heater and while at elevations of 8000 feet plus," said an inventor from Odessa, Fla. "I then started thinking that during winter time back home in the U.S. I often find myself putting a heating pad in bed to warm it up before going to sleep. I wondered how I could achieve the same warm effect without electricity. A hot water bottle came to mind and the idea juices struck while watching real life lambs bask and thrive in their natural environment. That is how K-Chis came to be."

This patent pending invention provides an efficient and effective way to beautifully cover a therapeutic hot water bottle. As a result, it enhances safety, comfort and warmth. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use. It is ideal for anyone in need of a soft and warm feel. Additionally, it can be manufactured in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design, "My design helps a therapeutic hot water bottle stay warmer longer, much longer… and is excellent for those that want to stay warm in cold climates, sports venues and outdoor activities in general."

At night before going to bed, place K-Chis at shoulder height on the bed. After getting in bed, move K-Chis down to feet level or snuggle with it & voila! You are ready for a warm, awesome night sleep.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-TPA-2863, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

