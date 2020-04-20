InventHelp Presents a Judeo-Christian Action Figure Line (AUP-1140)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Kyle, Tex., wanted to fulfill the need for a line of Biblical/historical action figures that would be inspiring and educational.

The HERO'S ARE REAL PEOPLE teaches individuals of all ages more about the heroes and events in the Bible. They incorporate a fun and imaginative design. They encourage social interaction and discussions about religion. Additionally, they strengthen families. The HERO'S ARE REAL PEOPLE could be used as a teaching tool and learning aid in faith based schools and churches.

"I am a Catechist and I wanted tangible items that children would relate to that would help describe the true events our ancestors went through," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Austin office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AUP-1140. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

