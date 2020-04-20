InventHelp Presents A Modified Therapy Device (NPL-288)

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from N. Fort Myers, Fla., wanted to fulfill the need for a more comfortable therapy device.

The THERAPEUTIC INVERSE TABLE is convenient and easy to use. It decreases pain and improves upon existing therapy tables that put stress on other parts of the body. It makes a great choice for anyone looking for an inversion table/chair. A patent application is in process.

"At my job, I am on my feet all day. I use the standard model of therapy tables and I wanted to improve upon the current design," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Naples office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-NPL-288, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

