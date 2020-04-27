InventHelp Presents a New Automotive Safety Device (CKL-1288)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Dolton, Ill., wanted to fulfill the need for a new and improved safety system for motorized vehicles.

The ANTI C-D protects occupants by avoiding injuries and fatalities. It also prevents costly damage. It is dependable and adaptable for almost any vehicle including boats, trains, airplanes etc. Additionally, it provides peace of mind for safety-conscious motorists.

"I wanted to design a new safety system for motor vehicles that would not only reduce the costly damage involved with accidents but also prevent injuries and fatalities," said the inventor.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-CKL-1288. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

