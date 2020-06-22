InventHelp Presents a Proximity Alert System (PHO-2694)

PITTSBURGH, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Tolleson, Ariz., wanted to fulfill the need for a proposed wireless motion detection alert system to provide swimming pool owners with real-time alerts as to any intrusion into a pool area, or the pool itself.

The ENTRY ALERT prevents unauthorized persons, or unsupervised children, from potentially drowning. It provides a practical approval to communicating alerts to pool owners whether they are at home or not. It also promotes peace of mind. Additionally, it could serve as a further enhancement to an existing home intrusion alarm system.

The original design was submitted to the Phoenix office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PHO-2694. InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

